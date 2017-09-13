On Sept. 10, the 22nd annual Blind Surfing Event for the sight impaired was held at South Ponto State Beach in Carlsbad. Participants had the opportunity to experience the local famous shorelines from a surfer’s point of view. Urban Surf 4Kids and Stella Maris Surf Association, with the support of local certified surfers, instructed and assisted the blind and sight-impaired participants in the water and challenged them to balance atop surfboards.

Lions Clubs through out San Diego County provided transportation for the guests to and from the beach. The Encinitas Lions Club served breakfast and a BBQ lunch, sponsored by McDonald’s, Tip Top Market and Hansen’s Surf Shop.