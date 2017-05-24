Ada Harris Elementary Wildcat Band Spring Concert

The Ada Harris Elementary Wildcat Band held its Spring Concert May 17 in the Ada Harris Auditorium in Cardiff. The Spring Concert was directed by Catherine Gold and featured the Beginning Band, Advanced Band and Jazz Band. The program featured a variety of musical styles including jazz, classical, world music and pop.

Beginning Band members are mostly 4th graders in their first year of musical instruction. Advanced Band members are 5th and 6th grade students who are in their second or third year of playing. The Wildcat Band is a traditional Concert Band featuring woodwind, brass and percussion instruments and consists of approximately 110 players - over 40 percent of the eligible student body. For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2qITOkS