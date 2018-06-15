The fourth annual Amanda Post Track Meet for third through eighth grade students was held at La Costa Canyon High School track. The meet is presented by the Amanda Post Foundation and the La Costa Canyon High School Foundation.

The event is held in honor of Amanda Post, who, eight summers ago, at age 18, was about to start her new life as a scholarship track athlete at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo. But just weeks before her first freshman quarter, the Encinitas teen died in a tragic rollover crash near Bishop, Calif. The event is held as a way to promote Amanda’s favorite sport. Visit amandapostfoundation.com