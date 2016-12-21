American Legion National Commander visits Encinitas Post
The American Legion’s National Commander, Charles E. Schmidt, attended events and spoke throughout San Diego County on Dec. 10. The American Legion is a 2.2 million-member wartime veterans’ organization formed in Paris on March 16, 1919, by members of the American Expeditionary Forces. It was chartered by Congress on Sept. 16, 1919.
On one of his stops, Schmidt attended the Army vs. Navy football game at the American Legion San Dieguito Post 416 in Encinitas. For more information, visit www.calegionpost416.org/
