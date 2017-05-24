Arts Alive Banner Auction

The public was invited to purchase 99 artworks painted by local artists on May 21 at Cardiff Town Center Courtyard. Each banner is an original work of art created by a local artist and was on display for the last time during the live auction. For the last 17 years the Arts Alive Program has been Encinitas’ largest annual art installation. The 101 Artists’ Colony and Leucadia 101 Main Street Association work in conjunction to present this large-scale art event to showcase local talent and provide the community with a fun and affordable way to buy original fine art. Visit artsaliveencinitas.com