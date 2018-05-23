Arts Alive Banner Auction 2018

The 2018 Arts Alive Banner Auction took place May 20 at the Cardiff Town Center. For the last 18 years, the Arts Alive program has been Encinitas’ largest annual art installation. The two nonprofits, 101 Artists’ Colony and Leucadia 101 Main Street Association, work in conjunction to present this art event to showcase local talent and provide the community with a fun and affordable way to buy original fine art. Proceeds from the sales are split in half between the artists and their supporting nonprofit. Visit artsaliveencinitas.com and Leucadia101.com.