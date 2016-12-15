Botanic Garden of Lights

The Botanic Garden is transformed into a winter wonderland with over 100,000 sparkling lights for a magical holiday experience Dec. 3-23 and 26-30 at the San Diego Botanic Garden, 230 Quail Gardens Drive. An opening event was held Dec. 3 to celebrate the season with horse-drawn wagon rides, holiday crafts, marshmallow roasting, live entertainment, food, hot mulled wine (on select nights) and visits with Santa. Visit sdbgarden.org/lights.htm.