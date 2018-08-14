The 13th Annual Cardiff Dog Days of Summer, presented by Cardiff 101 Main Street and the City of Encinitas, took place Aug. 12 in Cardiff. The event featured over 100 dog-related vendors, rescue groups, pet adoption agencies, and a carefully curated “Maker’s Market Row” with local handmade goods. The event also included dog contests, live music, kids activities, beer & wine garden, food trucks and a special appearance by City of Encinitas Mayor Catherine Blakespear, Supervisor Kristin Gaspar and more. Visit bit.ly/2ngJb69.