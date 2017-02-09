Runners sped around Cardiff Feb. 5 in the annual Cardiff Kook Run. The run, which began under the Encinitas sign on Coast Highway 101, included 5K and 10K categories, as well as a costume contest. The names of the people who won 1st place in the Costume Contest “Group” category --for the costume “Release the Kraken” -- are: Marlena Montgomery, Samantha Heddy, Anne Armstrong, Melissa Launa, Kellie Meade, Nicole Wilson, Jean Schmit, Mel Canyon, Trevin Montgomery, Samantha and Brandon Meyerhof, Clair Elliott, Sarina and Chris Mendoza, Jessica Mann, Tim and Mandy Omalley, Ashley Ballesteros and Chantelle Hicks. Visit cardiffkookrun.com.