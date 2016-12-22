Cardiff 101 Main Street held a special community holiday celebration Dec. 4, the ninth annual Cardiff Kringle Mingle. The event featured musical performances by the Ada Harris Band and Bucket Ruckus throughout the afternoon, and the California Coast Credit Union DIY Craft Zone for kids. The event also included delicious baked goods and holiday treats, a decorated tree and a professional photo-op with Santa by Ashley Strong Photography.

New this year at the Kringle Mingle was a celebration of the Helen Woodward Animal Center and its 18th annual Blue Buffalo Home 4 The Holidays campaign, which is designed to raise awareness about the importance of pet adoption during the holiday season. Visit home4theholidays.org.