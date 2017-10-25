The Rancho Coastal Humane Society (RCHS) hosted its annual “Celebration of Second Chances” Oct. 21 at the Del Mar Country Club. This year’s theme was “It’s All About The Animals.” Proceeds of the event support the RCHS programs for people and animals.

The Celebration of Second Chances featured a cocktail reception, buffet dinner, music, entertainment, and raffle and auction items. The Celebration of Second Chances also included the world premiere of a video created by Emmy Award winner Zoya Popova. Visit sdpets.org.