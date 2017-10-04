Moonlight Beach Bash to be held in Encinitas Oct. 7

Moonlight Beach Bash, Encinitas's coolest beach party of the year, hits the sand on Saturday, Oct. 7 from 3-6 p.m. Free. All are welcome.

Moonlight Beach Bash brings together art, music, dance, food, fun and beach culture, all the ingredients to have an awesome time at Encinitas’ most popular tourist destination, Moonlight Beach. It’s the city’s first-ever pop-up arts district. Annually, the first Saturday of October celebrates the founding of the City of Encinitas in October 1986. Come celebrate, spend time together with friends and family and enjoy what’s typically Encinitas’ best beach weather. Round up your friends and head to the Moonlight Beach Bash, Encinitas biggest beach party of the year.

Activities will include: America’s Got Talent semi-finalist Merrick Hanna will dance live on stage at 4:20 p.m. So-Cal reggae greats “The Devastators” will be live in concert from 4:40 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Fern Street Circus presents a show for all ages at 3:45 p.m. San Diego’s traveling circus merges the magnificent and the everyday through their performances. They will be joined by the acoustic Gypsy Trio, and will perform hoops, contortion, unicycling, tight wire and foot juggling.

Studio FX performs at 3 p.m. with Hip-hop dances by the Urban Misfits, Syde FX and Urban FX.

Sidewalk chalk artists Gus Moran and Theresa Thorman will create amazing artworks right before your eyes.

Art Miles Mural Project will lead the public in creating two huge painted canvas murals on the beach, about the beach. Fun for all ages.

See a giant sand sculpture being built throughout the event and join in the fun. It’s your destination for a great photo opportunity.

Food trucks and Moonlight Beach Deli and Dogs will offer plenty of great eating options. Plus enjoy free giveaways of beach swag and face painting workshops.

Presented by the City of Encinitas Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts Department.

For more information, visit EncinitasParksandRec.com, call 760-633-2740 or email encinitasparksandrec@encinitasca.gov.