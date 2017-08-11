Encinitas Rotary Wine & Food Festival raises $130,000

The 14th Annual Encinitas Rotary Wine & Food Festival charity event raised more than $130,000 for 20 participating charities on June 3. The festival supports charities with a local or international focus on children or the community.

The festival was held in the lush green setting of the second hole of the Encinitas Ranch Golf Course.

Guest Sherry Grant said, “What a wonderful evening of food, wine and music, in a beautiful environment, and all to help charities.”

Event Chair Rich Houk added “Twenty-five wineries and breweries, and 20 local restaurants, provided all food and drink at no charge. Our Wine Festival has grown from 300 guests to now over 1,100 guests annually. Over our 14 years, we’ve raised over $1.2 million for our charities.”

Houk thanked this year’s major sponsor Bixby Zane, as well as the Encinitas Ranch Golf Course, sponsors, volunteers and guests for their support. Event Manager Sherry Yardley added: “Our beneficiaries sell the tickets, and we provide the event. This is the primary fundraiser for some of our beneficiaries.”

“Rotary is an international service organization based on the concept of Service Above Self,” said Encinitas Rotary Club President Jim Merrill. “We serve the community in many ways. Our club members have volunteered hundreds of hours to make the Wine Festival a success for our beneficiaries.”

Wine & Food Festival Charity beneficiaries were awarded their checks at a special Encinitas Rotary Club presentation on July 26. This year’s beneficiaries include: North County Lifeline, Pacific Southwest, Community Development Corp., Rancho Coastal Humane Society, Magdalena Ecke Family YMCA, San Dieguito Heritage Museum, San Diego North Coast Singers, Mexican American Educational Guidance Association, Jonathan Tarr Foundation, Encinitas Educational Foundation, Cardiff Soccer League, Encinitas Rotary Foundation, Friends of Joshua in Malawi, Solana Beach Eco Rotary, Amanda Post Foundation, SoulThirst Africa, LabRats Science Education Program, All Star Vets, Encinitas Elks Lodge, Tracy Lane Foundation, and the American Cancer Society Relay for Life.

For more information about the Rotary Club of Encinitas, visit www.encinitasrotary.com. — Submitted news release