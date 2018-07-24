The July 19 Encinitas 101 Mainstreet Association Cruise Night featured cars by the North County Cruisers, Little Guys Street Rods, and Secret Car Club. Live music by The Ramblin Sweethearts, The Sea Monks and The Retro Rockets was presented on various stages throughout the event.

The July 19 event theme was VW buses.

The Cruise Night series, sponsored by O’Reilly Auto Parts, is held on the third Thursdays of May through September, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Visit www.visitencinitas.org, (760) 943-1950.