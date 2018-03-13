The 19th Annual Encinitas Arts Alive Exhibit Unveiling took place March 10 at Pacific View School located at 608 Third Street, Encinitas. Presented by the 101 Artists’ Colony and Leucadia 101 Main Street, this year’s unveiling was hosted by the Encinitas Arts Culture and Ecology Alliance. The 2018 collection includes 82 artists who have been painting for the past few months in preparation for this event. The banners will be displayed on the light poles along the Historic Coast Highway 101. The paintings will be on display from Leucadia through downtown Encinitas and Cardiff until the final auction on May 20 when they will all be together again at the Cardiff Town Center. Visit leucadia101.com/arts-alive/