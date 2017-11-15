Encinitas Elks Lodge hosts annual Veterans Day Dinner

The Encinitas Elks Lodge held its annual Veterans Day Dinner Nov. 9 The event included a presentation of a check for $4,500 to Us4Warriors by the Encinitas Elks Lodge. Throughout the year, the Encinitas Elks Lodge 2243 provides personal support and donations to the San Diego veterans hospitals, Veterans Village and veterans’ families. For more information, visit encinitaselks.org.

Us4Warriors is a 501C3 California nonprofit public benefit corporation “assembled to promote the social welfare of the veterans community; sponsor or participate in activities of a patriotic nature; conduct public programs and events for educational and charitable purposes to support the troops, veterans and their families,” according to its website.Visit us4warriors.org