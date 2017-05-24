Encinitas firefighters hold community breakfast and carnival
Encinitas firefighters presented their annual community breakfast and carnival at Paul Ecke Central Elementary School May 13. The firefighters will donate their proceeds from the breakfast to serve the needs of children through nonprofit organizations, such as Rady’s Children’s Hospital, YMCA, Burn Institute, etc. All proceeds from the carnival will go directly to the PEC PTA to fund school programs such as garden, art, music, physical education and science.
