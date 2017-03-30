The inaugural Encinitas Half Marathon was held March 26. The 13.1-mile race on Highway 101 passed through Leucadia, Encinitas, Cardiff and Solana Beach. The coastal course featured seven miles of ocean views with support stations and entertainment such as bands and DJs along the way. A Half Marathon Expo featuring free samples, discounts and fitness and health booths was held March 24-25 at Moonlight Beach. Visit www.encinitashalfmarathon.com.