Encinitas Half Marathon

The second annual Half Marathon at Moonlight Beach in Encinitas took place March 4. The event, which is presented by the Surfing Madonna Oceans Project, raises money to fund local ocean conservation projects and programs that benefit disabled veterans and special needs youth. The 13.1-mile route took participants along Coast Highway 101, through Downtown Encinitas and past more than seven miles of coastline. Visit www.encinitashalfmarathon.com