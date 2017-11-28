The 4th annual Encinitas Turkey Trot & Food Drive took place Nov. 23 along the Pacific coastline. A generous portion of the proceeds from the event will benefit The Community Resource Center (CRC) and The Encinitas Chapter of The American Legion.

Last year 50 “Thanksgiving Meals in a Basket” – valued at $50 – were given to local military families through the Encinitas American Legion #416, and this year, the goal is to distribute 100 baskets to local families. Visit encinitasturkeytrot.org.