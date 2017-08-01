EUSD 18th Annual Summer Olympics

The Encinitas Union School District (Pre-K- 6th grade Special Education Program) honored student athletes July 28 when they participated in the Extended School Year Summer Olympics held at Olivenhain Pioneer Elementary School. The day began with a parade of athletes displaying their classroom banner, followed by their sporting events and ended with a medals ceremony. La Costa Canyon High School cheerleaders once again performed for the students and helped with the activities.

This is the 18th year the event has been held as a culmination of the Extended School Year program. The Olympics program was the vision of one the Adaptive Physical Education teachers who passed away five years ago from cancer; this legacy event has been continued in her honor.