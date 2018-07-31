EUSD Extended School Year Summer Olympics

The Encinitas Union School District (PreK- 6th grade Special Education Program) held its Extended School Year Summer Olympics July 27 at Flora Vista Elementary School. The event included a parade of athletes, sporting events and a medals ceremony.

The La Costa Canyon High School cheerleaders performed for the students and helped with the activities. Children with a range of abilities participated and each activity was designed to accommodate all levels of needs. The program consists of nine classrooms serving approximately 100 students from all nine schools within the district.

The theme this year was “Habits” and the students created art and projects around this theme. The Olympics program was the vision of one the district’s Adaptive Physical Education teachers who passed away six years ago from cancer; this legacy event has been continued in her honor.