Free honey tasting at The Spice Way; Next event is Sept. 16

Encinitas’ modern boutique spice and cooking store, The Spice Way, is holding its third annual free honey tasting slated for the month of September with free cooking demonstrations to be held during the month. The event features a spread of eight different flavored honeys and selected food pairings, intended to highlight the many health benefits of using honey in everyday cooking. Honey tastings will be available during normal business hours and will include Orange, Creamed, Cinnamon, Gallberry, Hawaiian, Blueberry, Wildflower and Raw Honeycomb.

The Spice Way held the first of its two free cooking demonstrations with owner Debbie Kornberg on Sept. 10 (photos on this page) and the next cooking demonstration will be held with Chef Olivia Hayo on Saturday, Sept. 16, at 1 p.m., both with the theme of "Honey."

The event will be held at The Spice Way store at Camino Village Plaza, 260 N El Camino Real, Encinitas, CA 92024. Admission is free and all are welcome. For more details on the Honey Event, go to www.thespicewaysd.com/events or call (760) 634-9709.