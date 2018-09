The San Diego Botanic Garden’s 19th annual Gala in the Garden took place Sept. 8. This year’s theme was “Inspiring the Nature within Us.” Julian Duval, president/CEO of San Diego Botanic Garden, was honored with this year’s Paul Ecke, Jr. Award. Duval was selected in recognition of his horticultural contributions through his service in leading the Garden over the past 24 years. Duval will be retiring in January 2019. Visit SDBGarden.org.