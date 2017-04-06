Headlines The Salon hosts spring show to help local breast cancer patients

Headlines The Salon owners Gayle Fulbright and David Linde hosted a successful charity event March 23 in their salon to benefit Shades of Pink Foundation California. The event raised more than $1,500 to support local breast cancer patients.

Guests mingled and enjoyed passed appetizers provided by Brick Boyette, Oribe Haircare, special vodka drinks with Sara Peltier, SPA GIRL Cocktails, and music by DJ Steevie Wild, all while shopping the silent auction with over 20 different baskets of donated items. Baskets were donated by Justine Pierret and BMW Encinitas, Oribe Haircare, Image Spa MD, Eliza Friedman Jewelry to name only a few. Guests were also treated to a fashion show of spring styles from Swirl Boutique with styled hair by the team from Headlines introducing their new line of Oribe hair product which are now available exclusively in the salon.

Shades of Pink Foundation California provides temporary monetary assistance to women who are experiencing financial distress as a result of a breast cancer diagnosis and treatment. Grants go directly to cover basic living expenses and stay local.

For more information, visit http://shadesofpinkfoundationca.org/