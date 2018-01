Supporters of Kira Stanley, a La Costa Canyon High School student who was recently diagnosed with an aggressive brain tumor, hosted a “Help Kira Fight” morning fundraising surf competition and evening fundraising party (evening event photos on this page) for Kira Jan. 20.

The surf competition took place at Moonlight Beach and the fundraising party was held at Park 101 in Carlsbad.

For more information, visit www.helpkirafight.org