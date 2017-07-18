Encinitas hosted the annual iPalpiti Festival July 13-16 for the sixth consecutive year. The 23 world-class young musicians from 18 different countries who performed at the event exemplify the true spirit of iPalpiti: “to touch the lives of all who hear them through their gift of music.” The festival began with four different Soloist Concerts at the Encinitas Library, by six virtuoso iPalpiti Soloists. Photos from the concert on this page were taken at the 2 p.m. concert on July 16.

On July 19,the community heard the full 23-member iPalpiti Orchestra, conducted by Eduard Schmieder, in a performance at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church.Visit www.ipalpiti.org.