iPalpiti Festival: Virtuosi I

The recent 2018 iPalpiti Festival of International Laureates celebrated Maestro Eduard Schmieder’s 70th birthday with performances of musical works that are his favorites. On July 12, 13 and 14 seven award-winning iPalpiti soloists performed four different concerts at the Encinitas Library. Photos on this page are from the July 12 concert at the Encinitas Library which featured award-winning young musicians from Italy, Georgia, Germany, Russia, Korea and the U.S. They showed their virtuosity in solos and duets by Schumann, Bach, Kreisler, Falla, Reger, Paganini and others. Visit www.ipalpiti.org