Kringle Mingle in Cardiff

Santa Claus visited Cardiff-by-the-Sea in his vintage “Camera Camper” sleigh Dec. 3 at the north courtyard of Cardiff Town Center for Kringle Mingle. Hosted by Cardiff 101 Main Street, and sponsored by Cal Coast Credit Union, attendees were greeted by Santa’s elves at the free community holiday celebration that included pictures with Santa, a children’s craft pavilion hosted by Lux Art Institute and live musical performances by kid-favorite bands Hullabaloo, Bucket Ruckus and Bach to Rock Encinitas teachers and students. Visit cardiff101.com