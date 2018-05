Lima Beans, Beer & Horseshoes took place May 19 at the Heritage Ranch, home of the San Dieguito Heritage Museum. The popular fundraising event featured a cook-off, live music from Earl Flores, Beer Garden by Hess Brewing, great food, new Families Make History arts/crafts for kids, horseshoes by Cardiff Riviera Horseshoe Club, and more. Visit www.sdheritage.org.