New City council members sworn in, others honored

McKenzie Images

Mayor Catherine S. Blakespear is sworn as the new Mayor of Encinitas. She is joined by aunt Rosemary KimBal, husband Jeremy, children Oliver and Ava, and mother Tricia Smith

Mayor Catherine S. Blakespear is sworn as the new Mayor of Encinitas. She is joined by aunt Rosemary KimBal, husband Jeremy, children Oliver and Ava, and mother Tricia Smith (McKenzie Images)