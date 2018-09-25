The sixth annual Olivenhain Kids Cross Country Invitational will be held on Sunday, Sept. 23 at Olivenhain Town Hall. The invitational is a great way for kids ages 5-14 of all abilities to experience a fun, kids-only running event. Age group races begin at 8 a.m.

The course is a 500-meter loop with each race consisting of one to four loops (one for the youngest age group and up to four loops for the oldest age groups). All races are run entirely on the meeting house grounds. Entries are $15 per person in advance or $20 on race day. The town hall is located at 423 Rancho Santa Fe Road in Encinitas. For more information, visit NorthCountyKidsRun.com