Pacific View School Community Celebration

The Encinitas Historical Society, along with the Encinitas Arts, Culture and Ecology Alliance, held its first gathering June 11 of all those who attended, taught or worked at the former Pacific View School located in Historic Encinitas. Alumni, former employees, volunteers, contributors and donors were invited to celebrate Pacific View School’s history, and focus on its new future.

The event included family-friendly activities, music from the 1950s and 1960s, refreshments from a variety of food trucks, old-fashioned games and more.

A special recognition was given to all who have passed through the former elementary school corridors.