Purse Bingo event benefits Shades of Pink Foundation California’s grant program

Vembra Holnagel, president, and the Fundraising Committee of Shades of Pink Foundation California hosted their 3rd annual Designer Purse Bingo night April 16 at Headlines the Salon. This was a successful and exciting event where attendees played to win designer handbags and other prizes. One-hundred percent of the proceeds of this event benefit the Shades of Pink Foundation California’s grant program. The event raised more than $ $2,200 to support local breast cancer patients. Special thanks to Gayle Fulbright for the use of her beautiful salon and to her staff. Linda Conover, Leucadia Pizza-RSF, donated pizza and salads, and Maureen and Skip Coomber provided discounted wines for the event. Missy Post provided her special desserts enjoyed by all. Many others donated basket items and wine for raffle. Shades of Pink Foundation California provides temporary monetary assistance to women who are experiencing financial distress as a result of a breast cancer diagnosis and treatment. Grants go directly to cover basic living expenses and stay local. Visit shadesofpinkfoundationca.org