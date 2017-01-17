Reception held for new Lux artist Tom Driscoll

An opening reception was held Jan. 12 at the Lux Art Institute for San Diego artist Tom Driscoll.

Utilizing casts of packaging materials used for electronics, small appliances and everyday household products, Driscoll creates “colorful sculptures that transform banal items into expanded installations,” according to the Lux Art Institute. Driscoll’s work will be on exhibit at the Lux Art Institute through March 13. For more information, see story on page B3. Also visit www.luxartinstitute.org.