Salt Culture Expansion Party

Sophie Machado’s Salt Culture is physically doubling in size and debuting to the public Friday, July 6. Salt Culture will now occupy the space directly behind its existing 1930s cottage on Encinitas’ Highway 101 to expand the boutique’s culture-connecting collection and product offerings curated from the Machados’ travels abroad, further enhancing the shopping experience San Diegans and visitors have enjoyed since the store opened in March 2017.

The added space makes room for the store to carry even more of a little something for everyone - women’s clothing including pieces from JAXTON THE LABEL (exclusively designed by Sophie Machado for Salt Culture), men’s clothing, swimwear, accessories, beauty products, home decor lines, and more of Rob Machado’s custom-made surfboards.

Adding to the boutique’s indoor/outdoor lounge experience and classic bungalow-feel, a unique patio connects the two buildings that now make up Salt Culture. The expanded patio will feature popups from local vendors and act as an event space for future branded parties, movie nights, trunk shows and cat walks. Salt Culture is located at 930 S Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas, CA 92024. Visit www.salt-culture.com