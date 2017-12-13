San Dieguito Art Guild hosts Artists’ Reception

A San Dieguito Art Guild reception was held Dec. 9 at the Off Track Gallery in Encinitas featuring Linda Melvin’s jewelry and Lily Pourat’s pottery.In addition, the event featured an awards ceremony for ribbons and cash prizes for the Guild’s Annual Small Image Show.

The Off Track Gallery is owned and operated by the San Dieguito Art Guild, a nonprofit, 501(c)3 organization made up of over 200 talented local artists. Off Track Gallery is located at 937 South Coast Highway 101, Suite C-103. Visit OffTrackGallery.com