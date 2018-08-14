San Dieguito Art Guild Off Track Gallery Artist Reception

An artists’ reception took place at the Off Track Gallery Aug. 11. The event included an awards ceremony to recognize Encinitas Friends of the Arts and three promising MiraCosta College students: Rachel Greenstein (watercolor, oils), Priscilla Rivera (portraits), and Jonathan Broberg (variety of media).

Naimeh Tanha accepted the award for the Encinitas Friends of the Arts, a 501c(3) nonprofit organization, established by local residents and a board of dedicated volunteers to support a vibrant arts community. The mission of Encinitas Friends of the Arts is to partner with the City of Encinitas by fundraising and advocating for the cultural arts in Encinitas and a city-owned Arts Center.

The Off Track Gallery is located at 937 South Coast Highway 101. Visit https://bit.ly/2MozkpG.