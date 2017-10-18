TERI students artwork on display at Off Track Gallery reception

A reception was held Oct. 14 at the Off Track Gallery in Encinitas featuring artwork produced by TERI students. TERI Inc. is a Southern California nonprofit founded in 1980 serving over 650 children and adults with developmental and/or learning disabilities, and their families.

One program of TERI is the Center for the Arts & Adult Education (CAAE), which includes woodworking, fine arts and crafts where adult vocational students create custom and unique pieces of fine art, crafts, decorative items, and wood creations. These items are then sold at galleries all over the Southern California area. Visit teriinc.org.

The Off Track Gallery is owned and operated by the San Dieguito Art Guild, a nonprofit, 501(c)3 organization made up of over 200 talented local artists.Visit OffTrackGallery.com.