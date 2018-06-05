The Friends of Cardiff-by-the Sea Library Scholarship Presentation
The Friends of the Cardiff - by- the Sea Library presented four $1,500 scholarships June 2 to local graduating seniors to help continue their education. The event was held at the Cardiff-by-the Sea Library community room. All awardees submitted an essay addressing how their library experiences have influenced their lives and education, as well as two letters of recommendation from non-family members.
Copyright © 2018, Encinitas Advocate