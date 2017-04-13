The Spice Way celebrates 2nd anniversary
The Spice Way in Encinitas celebrated its two-year anniversary April 9 with an event that included free cooking demonstrations, kids’ activities, free tastings, an opportunity drawing and more. The Spice Way offers a wide variety of spices, blends, tea and infusions. The spice and tea store has also been a proud donor to over 18 different nonprofits around town over the past two years.
The Spice Way store is located at Camino Village Plaza, 260 N El Camino Real, Encinitas, CA 92024. Visit www.thespicewaysd.com
Copyright © 2017, Encinitas Advocate