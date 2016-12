The Spice Way in Encinitas held holiday-themed cooking demonstrations on Dec. 11.

Owner Debbie Kornberg taught demo recipes, including poached pear salad with a wine lemongrass vinaigrette, sweet potato latkes for Hanukkah and Christmas Morning Pancakes.

For more information, visit The Spice Way in the Camino Village Plaza, 260 N. El Camino Real or go to thespicewaysd.com.