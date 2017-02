The Spice Way in Encinitas held its 2nd annual Tea Party Feb. 12. The event featured over 60 types of teas and infusions to choose from. The event also offered patrons the opportunity to learn about a wide variety of teas, their health benefits and tips for brewing the perfect cup of tea. For more information, visit www.thespiceway.com/sd. The store is located at 260 N El Camino Real, Encinitas, CA 92024. (760) 634-9709.