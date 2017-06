The TPHS Foundation held the first “Spring Fling” community event June 1 on the grass in the TPHS Quad. The event featured student performances from the TPHS dance team, student bands, guest DJs, TP Idol finalists and the TP Improv Club. The event included food trucks, a bake sale fundraiser and more. The event was also held to thank the TPHS Foundation’s financial and volunteer supporters.