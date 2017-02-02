Wellness Week in Encinitas began Jan. 21 and is running through Jan. 27. The event is a week-long program of events and special offers designed to engage the public in learning about and experiencing ways to improve their physical, mental and spiritual well-being. The week began with the Wellness Week Festival held Jan. 21 at the Encinitas Library. The event featured dozens of exhibitors offering everything from free mini-treatments and samples to workshops and kids’ activities.

