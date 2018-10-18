Encinitas events this week (Oct. 19)

North Coast Symphony: Autumn Leaves

The symphony will perform Vivaldi's Autumn from the Four Seasons, featuring Cheryl Swem violin soloist, the first movement of Beethoven's Sixth Symphony, the Academic Festival Overture by Brahms, and much more on Oct. 21 at 2:30 p.m. at Seacoast Community Church, 1050 Regal Road. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2yG6ATL.

Haunted Hotel

The eight haunted rooms of the creaking 130-year-old Hotel Germania, 423 Rancho Santa Fe Road, are designed and constructed by Boy Scout Troop 2000. Refreshments will be available plus a game carnival, maze, and large outdoor movie screen showing Halloween cartoon movies on Oct. 19 and 20 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2OwuvzR.

West African Dance

Congalese choreographer/teacher, Nano Loubayi will be the visiting instructor on Oct. 19 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Dance North County, 500 Encinitas Boulevard. Originally from Pointe-Noire Congo, Mr. Loubayi has recently been teaching dance in the Bay Area. Accompanied by fabulous percussionists. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2AcTbV1.

Music By The Sea: Camila Lima and Michelle Rice

Two exceptional voices in concert on Oct. 19 at 7:30 p.m. at the Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive. Camila Lima, soprano, was First Prize winner of the 2018 international New York Lyric Opera Competition. With "tones of pure gold" (Washington Post), Michelle Rice, mezzo-soprano, has performed major roles with opera companies across the nation. They will perform arias and duets from great operas by Puccini, Verdi, Bizet, Donizetti, Offenbach, Delibes and more. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2J6AXHX.

Fall plant sale

Plant donations from over 100 local growers, wholesalers, retail nurseries and individuals make this one of the most interesting and diverse plant sales in San Diego County. The sale will take place Oct. 20 and 21 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at San Diego Botanic Garden, 230 Quail Gardens. Visit the Botanic Attic for garden-related items and stop by for a homemade goodie at The Bakery Shoppe. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2CLlgpf.

Personal Identity: Is There a Real You?

With Matthew Wion, PhD. We tend to believe that we remain the same person throughout life and that there is a permanent and real self at the core of each and every one of us. But is this really true? Some claim that there is no real "you." Find out Oct. 20 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2QWD9o0.

Transforming Your Life through Meditation

Dough Frankel, a long-time meditator, will share a simple but powerful method of meditation that can transform your life in many ways on Oct. 20 from 2 to 3 p.m. at the Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive. The audience will have an opportunity to reduce stress and find inner fulfillment and bliss. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2QWD9o0.

First We Surf Then We Eat: Reading and Talk with Author Jim Kempton

A lifelong surfer, cook, and writer, the author has spent his life traveling and surfing the world, along the way learning to cook the world's best beach-loving dishes. Now he's sharing his richly flavorful recipes, along with stories, on Oct. 20 at 2 p.m. at Cardiff Library, 2081 Newcastle Avenue. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2yINAUx.

La Paloma Theatre

Now showing: Free Solo, Rocky Horror Picture Show. Tickets: $10. 471 Coast Highway 101. More information: https://bit.ly/2Afu04i.

Author talk

Michael Martino, author of "Help! San Diego Lifeguards to the Rescue," will talk about the history of lifeguards along the San Diego Coast, following the evolution and acceptance of the need for public safety and the development of agencies to provide that service. Martino will talk about his life as a lifeguard and share stories he used to compose his book on Oct. 19 from 1 to 3 p.m. on the San Elijo Campus of MiraCosta College, 3333 Manchester Avenue. For more information, email lifesanelijo@gmail.com.

Blood drives

Mobile blood drives will be held in Encinitas on the following days:

Oct. 24 from 1:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Saint John's Catholic Church, 1001 Encinitas Boulevard

Oct. 25 from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at 505 South Vulcan Avenue.

Oct. 27 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Magdalena Ecke Family YMCA, 200 Saxony Road.