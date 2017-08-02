Superior Floor Designs to hold Grand Re-Opening event Aug. 5

Everyone is invited to celebrate the Grand Re-Opening of Superior Floor Designs on Saturday, Aug. 5 from 11 a.m. -2 p.m. featuring food, including a taco bar, kids’ activities and other festivities (address: 579 Westlake St., Encinitas). In honor of its Grand Re-Opening and its outreach into the community, Superior Floor Designs will be collecting donations of unopened sunscreen for the Community Resource Center’s Food Distribution Center throughout the month of August.

Superior Floor Designs is a family-owned business and for nearly 40 years it was owned by John Antman and, more recently, managed by his son, Scott. When John decided it might be time to sell the business he was looking for someone to take it over with the same local business values that he had always employed and where his son could continue taking care of their existing customers. They were lucky to meet up with Cheryl Robertson, who has managed her family’s hardware and cabinet business for many years in North Park. Always wanting to expand her business into North County, where she grew up, she saw this as a perfect opportunity to merge two family businesses.

“We feel really lucky,” says owner Cheryl Robertson, “Superior Flooring Designs has great customers! We plan to continue to treat Superior’s customers with the same personal attention, while bringing the store up to current design standards and offering not only flooring design but cabinets and hardware too!”

For more information, visit www.superiorfloors.com or facebook.com/superiorfloors.

--Submitted press release