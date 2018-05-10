Encinitas Crime Report (May 3 to May 8)

May 8

• Fraud - 17500 block Ranchito Del Rio, 9:25 a.m.

May 7

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 100 block Chesterfield Drive, 8 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner's consent/vehicle theft - 2100 block Carol View Drive, 7:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor use/under the influence of controlled substance - 2000 block Park Dale Lane, 4:58 p.m.

May 6

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 1900 block Playa Riviera Drive, 10:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny) - 1000 N block El Camino Real, 10:30 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - Liverpool Drive/Newcastle Avenue, 9:26 a.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner's consent/vehicle theft - 2700 S block 101, 6:30 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 100 W block D Street, 1:56 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 100 block W D Street, 12:27 a.m.

May 5

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 600 block Santa Fe Drive, 8:52 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 600 block Ocean View Avenue, 7:38 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 0 E block D Street, 6:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - Chesterfield Drive/San Elijo Avenue, 6 p.m.

• Misdemeanor simple battery - 1200 block Loch Lomond Drive, 2:28 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner's consent/vehicle theft - 800 block Birmingham Drive, 11:54 a.m.

• Misdemeanor use/under the influence of controlled substance - 0 E block D Street, 11:05 a.m.

• Residential burglary - 1000 block Hymettus Avenue, 11 a.m.

• Misdemeanor vandalism ($400 or less) - 1400 block Mackinnon Avenue, 10:30 a.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (from building) - 200 block Saxony Road, 6 a.m.

May 4

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property - 1900 block Calle Barcelona, 3:37 p.m.

• Commercial burglary - 4400 block Manchester Avenue, 12:20 p.m.

May 3

• Misdemeanor simple battery - 5300 block La Glorieta, 7:49 p.m.

• Residential burglary - 17200 block Via Recanto, 3:47 p.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of controlled substance - 1000 N block El Camino Real, 2:34 p.m.