Del Mar Heights School announces selection of new principal

Jason Soileau has been selected as the new principal at Del Mar Heights School in the Del Mar Union School District.

Soileau joins Del Mar Heights School after the retirement of Wendy Wardlow, who was the school’s principal for 18 years. Soileau comes to DMUSD from Texas, where he served as a principal, assistant principal, and teacher. He is an accomplished school leader and highly-respected educator known for building positive school culture that supports the success of children.