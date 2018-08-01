Sage Canyon School announces selection of new principal

Del Mar Union School District is pleased to announce that Alison Fieberg will be the new principal of Sage Canyon School beginning in August.

Fieberg is an exceptional educator and leader who has performed with distinction in DMUSD since 2004. During her career, Fieberg has been an assistant principal at two schools, a teacher on special assignment doing district-level work, and a primary and upper grade classroom teacher. Fieberg has served on numerous district-level committees, is a skilled presenter, and excels at establishing strong relationships and supporting children, families, and staff.